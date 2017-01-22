6 מתכונים בחמש דקות שעושים רושם

Italian Marinated Grilled Chicken with Zucchini! ?????? . Made by the lovely Nagi @recipe_tin . What you need: . Dressing Marinade: 4½ tbsp white wine vinegar 2 cloves garlic 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp dijon mustard 1½ tsp sugar 1 tsp salts black peppers Marinated Chicken: 1.5 lb chicken thigh fillets, skinless and boneless 2½ tsp mixed Italian dried herbs 1 tsp dried red chili flakes Zucchini Salad: 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oils 2 zucchinis, finely sliced into rounds 2 tbsp baby mint leaves, or 1 tbsp sliced larger mint leaves . How you make it: . Place the dressing marinade ingredients in a small jar and shake well to combine. Put the marinated chicken ingredients in a bowl and add 5 tbsp of the dressing marinade. Mix to coat the chicken. Set aside for at least 20 minutes, ideally for 3 hours or up to 24 hours. Add the remaining olive oil in to the dressing marinade and shake well. Set aside. Preheat 1/2 tbsp oil in a large non stick fry pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook each side for around 4 to 5 minutes, or until dark golden brown and cooked through. When the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pan onto a plate, loosely cover with foil and set aside for 10 minutes. Toss the zucchinis and mint with the dressing marinade. Serve the chicken with the zucchini salad and toasted bread. . YUMMERS! ?????? #1minutemeals

