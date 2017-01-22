6 מתכונים בחמש דקות שעושים רושם
מבננות ממולאות בשוקולד ומטוגנות לחזה עוף ברוטב סויה ועד בצק מצורות ממולא בנקניקייה - המאכלים שישלחו אתכם ישר למטבח
Italian Marinated Grilled Chicken with Zucchini! ?????? . Made by the lovely Nagi @recipe_tin . What you need: . Dressing Marinade: 4½ tbsp white wine vinegar 2 cloves garlic 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp dijon mustard 1½ tsp sugar 1 tsp salts black peppers Marinated Chicken: 1.5 lb chicken thigh fillets, skinless and boneless 2½ tsp mixed Italian dried herbs 1 tsp dried red chili flakes Zucchini Salad: 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oils 2 zucchinis, finely sliced into rounds 2 tbsp baby mint leaves, or 1 tbsp sliced larger mint leaves . How you make it: . Place the dressing marinade ingredients in a small jar and shake well to combine. Put the marinated chicken ingredients in a bowl and add 5 tbsp of the dressing marinade. Mix to coat the chicken. Set aside for at least 20 minutes, ideally for 3 hours or up to 24 hours. Add the remaining olive oil in to the dressing marinade and shake well. Set aside. Preheat 1/2 tbsp oil in a large non stick fry pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook each side for around 4 to 5 minutes, or until dark golden brown and cooked through. When the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pan onto a plate, loosely cover with foil and set aside for 10 minutes. Toss the zucchinis and mint with the dressing marinade. Serve the chicken with the zucchini salad and toasted bread. . YUMMERS! ?????? #1minutemeals
האינסטגרם מוצף בחשבונות של מתכונים בדקה, בחמש דקות או בעשר דקות. מדובר במתכונים קלים, שעושים רושם בשל הנראות שלהם ומצולמים כסרטון של דקה. במידה ומי שאחראי על החשבן הוא לא שף או בלוגר אוכל, לא תמצאו לצד הסרטון מתכון מלא עם כמויות והוראות הכנה, אך המתכונים הקלים מוכיחים שלא תמיד יש צורך בכך.
Easy Oven Baked Spicy Chicken Tacos! ?????? . Made by the lovely Becky @thecookierookie . What you need: . 1 tbsp olive oil 1/2 lb cooked chicken, shredded 1 (1 oz) Hot & Spicy Taco Seasoning 1/2 cup onion, diced 1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomato, drained 1 (4.5 oz) can Chopped Green Chiles 10 Old El Paso stand and stuff Taco Shells 1/2 (16 oz) can Refried Beans 2 cups Mexican Blend Cheese, shredded Toppings such as Old El Paso sliced Jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, chopped cilantro, shredded lettuce, or any of your favorite taco toppings! . How you make it: . Preheat oven to 400F. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick spray and set aside. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a medium skillet. Add onion to skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the onion is translucent and fragrant. Stir in the chicken, taco seasoning, tomatoes, and green chiles. Stir to combine fully. Reduce to simmer and allow to cook for 5-8 minutes. Place the taco shells in the baking dish, standing up. I was able to fit 10 taco shells in the dish by adding 2 on each side. Spoon 1 tablespoon of beans into the bottom of each taco shell. Top with the chicken mixture, almost to the top of each shell. Sprinkle each shell generously with shredded cheese, the more the better! Bake for 12-14 minutes or until cheese is fully melted and the edges of the shells are browned. Remove from the oven and top with your favorite items such as jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro, and salsa. Enjoy!
Sel?m?n Aleyk?m?? ?ok lezzetli bir b?rek yapmak isteyenler mutlaka bu tarifimi denesin. Tepsiye haz?rlay?n, buzdolab?nda beklesin. Ertesi g?n pi?irin?? ?????????? SODALI MANTARLI B?REK 5 adet yufka (benim azd? 4 kulland?m) I? harc? 1 pkt mantar 2 adet ye?il biber 1 adet kapya biber Karabiber, tuz S?v?ya? Sos i?in 2 yumurta 2 su barda?? s?t 1 su barda?? s?v?ya? ?zeri i?in 1 ?i?e sade soda Haz?rlan???: Biberleri k?p k?p do?rayalim. Mantarlar? da ?ok k???k olmayacak ?ekilde do?rayalim. Tavaya s?v?ya? koyal?m. Biberleri ekleyelim. Biraz sotelendiginde mantarlar? ekleyelim. Pi?meye yak?n karabiberini ve tuzunu at?p karistiralim. Pistiginde Ocaktan al?p so?umaya b?rakal?m Sos malzemelerini derin bir kasede karistiralim. Tepsiye ya?l? ka??t koyal?m. Yufkanin birini tepsiye serelim. Kenarlar d??a sarksin. Ikinci yufkayi ikiye b?l?p ?nce sosa batirarak tepsiye yerlestirelim. 3. Yufkayi da ikiye b?l?p ?nce sosa batiralim sonra tepsiye yerlestirelim. Mantarl? harcimizi ?zerine yayayalim. ?zerine iki yufkayi daha ayn? i?lemden ge?irerek yerlestirelim. (Her katta Kuru g?r?nen yere sos s?r?n). En ?st?ne gelindi?inde d??a sarkan ilk yufkayi i?e do?ru katlayalim. ?zerini duzeltelim. B??akla dilimlere keselim. Kalan sosu dokelim. Ard?ndan soday? dokelim. Hemen pisirmeyecekseniz buzdolab?nda bir g?n bekletin. 180 derecelik f?r?nda alt? ?st? kizarana kadar pi?irin. Ilidiginda servis edin. Afiyet olsun Soda fikri i?in te?ekk?r ederim?? @nerminin_enfes_mutfagi