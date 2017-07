הפטיסרי הטובות בפריז: סיור מתוקים עם שרון היינריך

If you ask me where is the best Mille-Feuille in Paris I will definitely say @jacquesgenin (and of course the 2000 Feuilles by PH). I love watching Genin working in his labo, and creating his patisserie a la minute. This puff pastry is wonderful and the pastry cream with a lot of vanilla. Don't miss it ;)

